Related Coverage Texas baseball looks to Nolan Kingham in NCAA tournament opener

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KXAN) — Senior Kacy Clemens started the scoring, pitcher Nolan Kingham stifled UCLA for seven innings and the Texas Longhorns defeated UCLA 3-2 in the Long Beach State regional opener.

In head coach David Pierce’s postseason debut with Texas, the Longhorns earned the program’s first postseason win since 2014.

The Longhorns will face the winner of Long Beach State-San Diego State on Saturday at 9 p.m. CST.