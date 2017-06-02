Terrifying moments for boy who got sucked into drain hole at Georgetown’s Blue Hole

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A mother’s Facebook post about her 9-year-old son’s near death experience at a popular swimming hole in Georgetown has been shared more than 11,000 times.

Elizabeth Crowe, who lives in Kyle, goes into great detail about her family’s trip to Blue Hole Park on May 31. She writes “I thought I was going to have to watch my son drown in front of me.”

Crowe tells KXAN her son, Benny, was swimming near the main rock wall along the San Gabriel River when his 90-pound body was sucked into one of the drain holes on the side of the man-made wall. She later learned the grate that usually covers the hole was missing.

“Some women came over and started to help me pull him, we still couldn’t get him out, Benny was turning blue and passed out. I jumped off the wall and went into the hole from the bottom and started pushing up,” Crowe wrote in her post. Benny was under water for nearly three minutes.

She says emergency crews showed up quickly.

“Time was very critical in this incident,” said Battalion Chief Ray Cummings with the Georgetown Fire Department. “The fire department would like to give credit to the mother and the bystanders for their quick actions.”

Benny was rushed to Dell Children’s Medical Center; his mom says his vitals were good by the time he got there. He was released from the hospital the following day.

“I want you all to know and understand how fast things can happen. How quick your life can change. Benny by the grace of God has no water in his lungs. He has no broken bones. Benny, Andrew and I are pretty beat up from the rock wall and the pressure of that river. But HE IS ALIVE! I thought my Benny boy was dead,” Crowe wrote.

Blue Hole is a city park. Keith Hutchinson, a city spokesperson tells KXAN the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department were alerted after the incident that the grate was removed the night before by vandals. Hutchinson says a crew replaced the cover that afternoon, and came back the next morning and bolted it down. He says all of the other grate covers are bolted down and crews will be checking them from this point forward.

“I’m glad I’m out here with my son watching him,” said Miguel Benavides, who brought his 12-year-old to the popular swimming hole Friday. “It’s just a wonderful place to come, and I’m glad the city is taking care of the problem because people are going to continue to come out here.”

The city says they will be doing everything they can to keep it from happening again.