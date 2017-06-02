Social media beef led to southeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is facing an aggravated assault charge after a man was shot during a street fight settling a social media beef.

Police say two men decided to settle their feud at a house in the 4900 block of Scarsdale Drive on May 26. Several people got involved in the melee before the scene died down. Once it calmed down, detectives say a shotgun was fired, striking the 38-year-old victim.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, Ruben Romero III, who will turn 26 next week, was identified as the gunman by the victim’s family members.