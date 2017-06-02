San Marcos man indicted for 2014 sexual assault

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 39-year-old man is being held in the Hays County Jail in lieu of $350,000 bond in connection with a 2014 sexual assault.

Robert Jaroszewski was indicted by a grand jury in April after police say his DNA was tied to the case.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, Jaroszewski and the victim were riding the CARTS bus together earlier in the day. She stumbled as she got off and he ran off to help her. Later that day, when she returned home, Jaroszewski forced his way inside her home and assaulted her.

The victim told police he swiped several hundred of her pain and sleep pills, $50 in cash and her bank card before running out of her house.

A warrant for Jaroszewski was issued in September 2016. He was arrested in January.