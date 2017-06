AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Heavy storms moving through the High Plains caused flash foods Friday afternoon.

KXAN’s sister station KAMR reports there were numerous high water rescues across Amarillo. KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team is estimating up to 3.5 inches of rain fell in that area this afternoon.

Rain is expected to ease off by Friday evening.

The same storm system that moved through the High Plains and North Texas will make its way to Central Texas this weekend.