Judge orders Greg Kelley transferred back to Williamson County jail

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Greg Kelley, the teen convicted of molesting a child at an in-home day care, must be transferred from prison back to Williamson County’s custody to appear before a judge.

A Bench Warrant was issued for Kelley Friday, as the controversy surrounding his conviction continues to swirl. Kelley and hundreds of his supporters have long maintained his innocence. A August 3rd hearing has been set to address the matter. The bench warrant was issued in preparation for the hearing.

Sheriff Robert Chody issued a statement Friday saying his department wouldn’t give any info about the timing of Kelley’s transfer other than to confirm when he is in the county’s custody.

Williamson County District Attorney, Shawn Dick reopened the case after saying he received “credible evidence.” Court documents filed by Kelley’s defense team claim another teen was responsible for the crime.

In 2013, Kelley was accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-old boys at an in-home day care ran by his friend’s family. Kelley was 18 at the time, was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in prison.