IO at Tech Ridge Apartments abandoned for nearly a year amid lawsuit

By Published:
IO at Tech Ridge Apartments (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)
IO at Tech Ridge Apartments (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a city where there is a need for more apartment complexes, at a lot in the Tech Ridge area of north Austin, a 351-unit apartment complex sits unfinished.

Construction on the IO at Tech Ridge Apartments located at 12600 McAllen Pass started a couple of years ago, but neighbors say work on the property halted nearly a year ago. It’s sat vacant, seemingly abandoned ever since.

Several building frames have been constructed but no buildings on the lot have been completed. A fence surrounds the lot.

“Where there are thriving businesses right nearby—General Motors and Dell are right here—it really makes you wonder why this happened and what’s going to be the future of the area,” Alan Rivaldo told KXAN. “It’d be nice for neighbors in the area and I’m sure businesses to see this completed and no longer an eyesore.”

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern went in search of answers and shares what she learned about what an attorney calls a $5.6 million problem on KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 and 10 p.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s