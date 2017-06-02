IO at Tech Ridge Apartments abandoned for nearly a year amid lawsuit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a city where there is a need for more apartment complexes, at a lot in the Tech Ridge area of north Austin, a 351-unit apartment complex sits unfinished.

Construction on the IO at Tech Ridge Apartments located at 12600 McAllen Pass started a couple of years ago, but neighbors say work on the property halted nearly a year ago. It’s sat vacant, seemingly abandoned ever since.

Several building frames have been constructed but no buildings on the lot have been completed. A fence surrounds the lot.

“Where there are thriving businesses right nearby—General Motors and Dell are right here—it really makes you wonder why this happened and what’s going to be the future of the area,” Alan Rivaldo told KXAN. “It’d be nice for neighbors in the area and I’m sure businesses to see this completed and no longer an eyesore.”

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern went in search of answers and shares what she learned about what an attorney calls a $5.6 million problem on KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 and 10 p.m.