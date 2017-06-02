Frozen tuna tainted with hepatitis A shipped to Austin, New Braunfels retailers

Frozen tuna believed to have been shipped to Central Texas retailers (FDA photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Food and Drug Administration is urging caution and beginning an investigation of frozen tuna shipped from Indonesia that may be tainted with the hepatitis A virus. The tuna is believed to have been shipped to Austin and New Braunfels

The FDA has issued a recall for frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood.

This recall by Hilo Fish Company includes Tuna Steaks, 8 oz. individually vacuum packed bags, production date code: 627152, Lot number: 166623; Expiration date: 2018-10-01 and Frozen Yellowfin tuna cubes, random; Individually vacuum packed; 15 lb. case, date code: 705342, Lot number: 173448; Expiration dates: 2019-04-01.

The tuna was potentially shipped to Central Market Kitchen in Austin and Sysco Foods Central Texas, in New Braunfels.

No illnesses have been reported related to the tuna but if you feel you have gotten sick or eaten contaminated tuna within the last two weeks, you are urged to contact your doctor.

Contaminated shellfish, berries and salads are the most frequent foodborne sources of hepatitis A.

The contaminated tuna was initially found in a tuna shipment in Hawaii.

For more information about the tuna, check here.

