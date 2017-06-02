Find out if your credit card was compromised in recent Chipotle breach

This Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, photo, shows a Chipotle restaurant at Union Station in Washington. Chipotle said Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, it has been served with a federal grand jury subpoena as part of a criminal investigation tied to a norovirus outbreak this summer at one of its restaurants in California. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you ate at Chipotle between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017 and paid with a credit card, you should check your credit records to make sure there hasn’t been any fraudulent activity. At the end of April, Chipotle reported customer’s payment card information had possibly been compromised.

A recently completely investigation revealed that hundreds of Chipotle restaurants nationwide were targeted during a malware attack. Investigators determined the malware read the magnetic stripe from the credit card and was routed through the point-of-sale system. The restaurant says the malware stole cardholder names, credit card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

Since only certain Chipotle locations were targeted during that timeframe, the company has created a locator tool for customers to check which restaurants had the breach. The company identified 15 Austin locations where consumer information was compromised. Click here for the locator tool.

If customers have any questions, they can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday for more information.

 

