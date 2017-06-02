ERCOT: No energy shortage expected this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages 90 percent of the state’s electric load, says this summer’s temperatures might not get too far above normal.

Rainfall this summer might be a little above normal, which ERCOT meteorologist Chris Coleman says will help keep temperatures down throughout the season.

“Wet ground is much more difficult to heat up to those 105, 110 degree extremes. That’ll definitely limit the heat this summer in Texas, so I would expect nothing close to 2011, even if we are a bit above normal with temperatures this summer,” says Coleman.

ERCOT says they with its current output, they don’t expect to have to call for conservation this summer, unless there is a severe heat wave. The agency says the use of new renewable energy, like solar and wind power, is bolstering ERCOT’s ability to provide electricity for Texans.