ERCOT: No energy shortage expected this summer

Aaron Derton Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages 90 percent of the state’s electric load, says this summer’s temperatures might not get too far above normal.

Rainfall this summer might be a little above normal, which ERCOT meteorologist Chris Coleman says will help keep temperatures down throughout the season.

“Wet ground is much more difficult to heat up to those 105, 110 degree extremes. That’ll definitely limit the heat this summer in Texas, so I would expect nothing close to 2011, even if we are a bit above normal with temperatures this summer,” says Coleman.

ERCOT says they with its current output, they don’t expect to have to call for conservation this summer, unless there is a severe heat wave. The agency says the use of new renewable energy, like solar and wind power, is bolstering ERCOT’s ability to provide electricity for Texans.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s