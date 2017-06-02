DPS: Bee Cave Road was wet when man drove off road, died in crash

Related Coverage One killed on Bee Cave Road after vehicle crashes and catches on fire

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating if rain and wet roads contributed to a fiery single-car crash that claimed a man’s life Wednesday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Gabriel Almaguer, 29, died at the scene of the crash that happened in the 10300 block of Bee Cave Road, near Creeks Edge Parkway, at 9:08 p.m.

Investigators determined Almaguer was heading eastbound and hit a curve at an unsafe speed for the conditions. The vehicle left the roadway on the south side and went over a culvert then came to rest at the bottom of a small ravine before it caught fire.

A medical examiner’s opinion is being sought to determine if Almaguer died from trauma related to the crash or because of the fire.