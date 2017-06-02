Bittersweet graduation for son of fallen APD officer

Published:
Graduate Mati Abdul-Khaliq with his family in blue. (Austin Police Department)
Graduate Mati Abdul-Khaliq with his family in blue. (Austin Police Department)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Even though fallen Austin Police Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq wasn’t sitting in the audience to see his son Mati Abdul-Khaliq graduate from high school, his brothers and sisters in blue were.

As Mati Abdul-Khaliq walked across the stage to graduate from McNeil High School, his father’s former colleagues from the Austin Police Department were on hand to show their support. Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley summed up the department’s support in one tweet: “Always family & never forgotten.”

After Mati walked off the stage, he was greeted with hugs from nearly 20 first responders ranging from APD officers to Cedar Park police officers.

Mati’s father died in September 2016 when he was hit by a car while working motorcycle duty for a funeral procession.

 

