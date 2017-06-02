Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash involving car

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - Austin Police Department APD Logo

AUSTIN (KXAN)- A bicyclist is recovering at Dell Seton Medical Center Friday morning after she was involved in a crash with a car near UT campus.

The crash happened on San Jacinto Boulevard near the Duval Street intersection around 2:45 a.m. Police say the driver of the car, a gold Lexus sedan, stayed at the scene. Austin Police could not say whether the driver or the cyclist caused the crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the bicyclist has potentially serious injuries but they are not expected to be life-threatening.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s