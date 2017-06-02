Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash involving car

AUSTIN (KXAN)- A bicyclist is recovering at Dell Seton Medical Center Friday morning after she was involved in a crash with a car near UT campus.

The crash happened on San Jacinto Boulevard near the Duval Street intersection around 2:45 a.m. Police say the driver of the car, a gold Lexus sedan, stayed at the scene. Austin Police could not say whether the driver or the cyclist caused the crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the bicyclist has potentially serious injuries but they are not expected to be life-threatening.