Austin to formally challenge recently signed sanctuary city law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin has joined San Antonio, El Paso County and El Cenzio in challenging Senate Bill 4, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in early May.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler will address the lawsuit at 10 a.m. and Austin City Council member Greg Casar and members of the Workers Defense Project will make statements about the lawsuit at 11 a.m.

The city plans to file the lawsuit “for violations of the U.S. Constitution.”

The Austin City Council first voted to authorize the lawsuit against the ban on May 18 in a 10-to-1 vote. Council Member Ellen Troxclair was the lone vote against the measure.

Passing the Texas House in a 94-54 vote, SB 4 will ban sanctuary cities in Texas. The law requires local government and law enforcement to follow all federal immigration laws and detainer requests, putting in place criminal penalties if anyone breaks the new law.

In a statement released by the governor’s office after he signed the bill into law, Gov. Abbott says public safety is his top priority, adding it is inexcusable for the state to release those from jail that have been charged with heinous crimes.

Protesters filled the Capitol on Memorial Day, the last day of the legislative session, to make their opinion known about the law.

Gov. Abbott has said the law will stand up in court.