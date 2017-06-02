Austin graduates, diploma in hand, register to vote

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin’s high school graduates take their first steps into adulthood, they’ll be prepared to make their voices heard in the next election cycle thanks to some clever planning by the Travis County Voter Registration Division.

Volunteers were stationed at a booth during the Austin Independent School District’s graduation ceremonies at the Frank Erwin Center signing up new voters.

New graduates were eager to participate.

“I mean a lot of me and my friends were really surprised walking in, realizing you could register to vote and graduate at the same time,” said Lauren Noe, a Bowie High graduate. “I think it’s really great, you know, voter turnout is really low in our country so I think this is a way to really kickstart political participation in our community.”

The voter registration drive is working at 14 school graduations and will be open again Friday to get new voters for the 2018 midterm elections.