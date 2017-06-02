Austin Energy to address how they handle parakeet nests on lines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis Audubon Society has put Austin Energy on notice after, they said in a Thursday Facebook post, the company is using poles to knock Monk Parakeet nests from power poles.

Austin Energy is expected to respond to the issue at an 11:30 a.m. press conference.

Travis Audubon has called on members of the public to document what, they deem, a cruel practice.

In 2015, the University of Texas was forced to humanely remove around 300 Monk Parakeet nests during the renovation of the Whitaker Intramural Fields.

