APD: Man filmed women at Forever 21 in Barton Creek Square Mall

KXAN News Published:
KXAN File Photo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is facing charges after police say he used a cell phone to record women trying on clothes at the Forever 21 store at Barton Creek Square Mall.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, Martin Ammerman, 40, had more than 60 videos and 100 pictures of women in various stages of undress on his phone when Austin Police encountered him Tuesday.

A Forever 21 employee told officers she recognized Ammerman as the same person who spent about an hour shuffling around a fitting room Monday. According to the affidavit, she immediately recognized him when he returned Tuesday. Police were called when a manager observed Ammerman stick his phone under the fitting room wall while a woman was in the next room.

The woman told officers she was alerted by the manager that a man was filming her. She was able to identify herself in one of the videos found on Ammerman’s phone.

Ammerman was charged with Invasive Visual Recording and is not currently in the Travis County Jail

