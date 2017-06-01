The Angelic Lift & BEL Wellness Program

There’s a way to look better and feel better, and Dr. O and patient Jeff Roper with the Angelic Lift and BEL wellness program joined us in the studio to tell us more about hormone therapy. You can visit with Dr. O at the Perfect Look on Bee Cave Road in West Lake Hills. For a free appointment, text 737-704-1964 or go to TheAngelicLift.com for more details.

Sponsored by The Angelic Lift. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.