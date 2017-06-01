Supporters will rally Thursday night for Greg Kelley

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Thursday night, a large group supporting Greg Kelley will gather outside the Williamson County Courthouse. New evidence and a possible new suspect in the case is bringing out his supporters to rally for his release.

The non-profit Greg Kelley Foundation is asking the public to come out at 8 p.m. to show support. This all comes after the new Williamson County District Attorney, Shawn Dick, decided to reopen the case.

Kelley has been in prison for the past three years serving a 25 year sentence. His attorneys have a court hearing scheduled for August 3 to present the new evidence to a judge who will decide if there is enough evidence to send the case to the Third Court of Criminal Appeals for review. Kelley’s supporters, however, want that court date moved up.

“I don’t know if that will be able to happen because it relies on the court schedule the lawyers schedule and we are also developing active leads so those leads may demand that we take a little longer time to fully investigate it,” said D.A. Dick “So we are still working on that issue but right now it takes some time.”

KXAN spoke to Greg Kelley by phone – he says the new evidence is giving him a renewed sense of hope. “I’m so excited,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I just can’t explain it.”

The D.A.’s office is still actively taking information from the public on this case. They say a lot of phone calls they receive are from people calling to say they support or don’t support Kelley – but the D.A. says what they need is valid information.

Dick said he met with the family of the young boy who was sexually assaulted before this news was released and said they did not want anyone from the media to contact them. The Cedar Park police chief, whose department conducted the original investigation, says he’s confident in the guilty verdict and remains focused on justice for the victim.