SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Bass Concert Hall, May 30 – June 4

By Published:
Something Rotten!
Something Rotten!
Josh Grisetti who is cast as Nigel Bottom in hilarious new broadway musical paid Studio 512 a visit  after opening of the premiere engagement at Bass Concert Hall on May 30.  The show runs until June 4. Something Rotten! Is set in the 1590s – Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.”  When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! Something Rotten! Is for people who love Shakespeare OR who hate Shakespeare!  Shakespeare is presented as a Renaissance “rock star”, complete with swagger, eye-liner and groupies.  He’s a cross between Mick Jagger, James Brown and Austin Powers.  He’s the Shakespeare you’ve never seen before.  There is no Olde English or Shakespearean-type language; it’s completely in English. Something Rotten! – it’s a love-letter to musical theater.  It’s a backstage musical comedy with romance, bromance, laughs and a great heart. It’s VERY clever and VERY funny. You can see Something Rotten! May 30th through June 4th at Bass Concert Hall. For more information go to BroadwayInAustin.com or call 512-477-6060.

 

 

Sponsored by Lexus Broadway in Austin. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s