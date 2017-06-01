‘Rapture scam’ targets elderly in the Texas Panhandle fearful of ‘end times’

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR) — Scammers are reportedly targeting people in Carson County claiming that if you invest some money in Christian-based projects, you can get money in return and also be clear of any wrong-doings.

Sheriff Loren Brand says the suspects are targeting the elderly and lonely people who may be worried about their standing before end times.

“We are looking at the potential of two suspects that are local that are trying to pull this off,” said Sheriff Brand.

Some victims in the area have contacted the sheriff’s office but Brand says they need more witnesses.

“The problem with an investigation like this is the lack of witnesses, the fact that a lot of people don’t want to come forward to say that they’ve been victimized or in some cases that they have been duped by someone,” said Brand.

Brand says offering victims good standing before the rapture is disgusting and unimaginable.

“Ultimately I would be very proud to have them in my jail, that would be pleasing to me, but realistically if I can just keep them from earning any money off this or taking advantage of anyone, that’s what I really want,” added Sheriff Brand.

Brand is reminding residents that these scammers and several others are out there so be careful with who you give your personal information to.

Brand says if you have been a victim of this scam, call your local law enforcement.

He says if more victims come forward, it may be easier to find the suspect.