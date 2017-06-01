Online predators discussed during Liberty Hill “Donuts with the Chief”

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — As part of the Liberty Hill Police Department continues its community engagement initiatives such as “Donuts With The Chief,” they’re taking this month’s session to remind parents and children about the dangers that lurk on the world wide web.

“Child predators are always on the hunt,” says Liberty Hill Police Officer Kimberly Bustos. “The more we can talk to parents and educate them and also their children about the dangers.”

Bustos says the internet has created the ability of a predator to seek out a child that could be thousands of miles away. “Predators who will buy plane tickets, bus tickets and will drive to come and pick up children.”

Parents are encouraged to monitor their child’s social media accounts as well as the apps on their phone.

However, while the internet can be full of predators, Bustos says 60 percent of the children who are sexually assaulted are assaulted by someone in their social circle.