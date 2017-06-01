NI Week showcases the next generation of technology

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The next generation of products designed to make our lives easier were on display during National Instruments NIWeek a few weeks ago.

The four-day event included interactive sessions, panel discussions and even robots. In addition to technical sessions, NIWeek allowed people to meet industry and academic leaders and to learn about engineers in the NI Community.

Travis Escoffery with National Instruments explains what new and emerging trends were shown at this year’s NI Week. During NI Week, there are also summits and this year they talked about 5G wireless technology as well as autonomous vehicles.