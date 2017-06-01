NI Week showcases the next generation of technology

By Published: Updated:
NI Week 2017. (KXAN Photo)
NI Week 2017 robot. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The next generation of products designed to make our lives easier were on display during National Instruments NIWeek a few weeks ago.

The four-day event included interactive sessions, panel discussions and even robots. In addition to technical sessions, NIWeek allowed people to meet industry and academic leaders and to learn about engineers in the NI Community.

Travis Escoffery with National Instruments explains what new and emerging trends were shown at this year’s NI Week. During NI Week, there are also summits and this year they talked about 5G wireless technology as well as autonomous vehicles.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s