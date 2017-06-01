Music For a Good Cause That Will Cool Things Down

All summer long KXAN is helping gather donations for Family Eldercare with The Summer Fan Drive, and it’s pretty cool to have support from around the city throughout the summer. Musician Derrick Davis has a special performance coming up to highlight the event. He joined us with more. Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive will be held on Friday, June 16th, starting at 7am at Threadgill’s World Headquarters. Located at 301 West Riverside Drive.

Go to https://www.summerfandrive.org/ for more information.