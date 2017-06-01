Man receives life-threatening injuries in north Austin shooting

By Published:
Shag Bark Trail and Shadyview Drive shooting scene (KXAN photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are working to determine how a man in his 20s was shot after midnight Thursday.

Austin police responded to the intersection of Shag Bark Trail and Shadyview Drive around 12:45 a.m. for the shooting.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said, because of the evidence at the scene, they aren’t certain if there is a suspect; the shooting may have been self-inflicted. Police will need to question the man when he is stable.

 

