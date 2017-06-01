Man killed after driving into semi in Williamson County

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A man was killed when he crashed into a semi truck Wednesday afternoon, The Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS investigators said Georgetown native David Pitts, 23, was driving northbound in the 900 block of Farm to Market 1660 in Hutto around 3:40 p.m. when he approached a right-hand curve.

The semi truck was exiting a private drive when the Nissan Pitts was driving crashed into the trailer and became crushed underneath.

Pitts was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Troopers are still investigating and it’s not known if charges will be filed.