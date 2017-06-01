Garbage truck spill closes all lanes of I-35 near SH130 in Georgetown

By Published:
Both lanes of I-35 closed due to garbage truck spilling its load in Georgetown. (TxDOT)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers on Interstate 35 in Georgetown might soon hit a delay after a garbage truck lost it’s load, causing major delays.

Authorities made the call to close the north and southbound lanes right before 1 p.m. The incident is happening near exit 265, near State Highway 130.

According to KXAN’s Traffic Map, the delay is running about 13 minutes between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and SH 130.

There is no estimate of time when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

