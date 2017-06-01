Former beauty queen, actress found dead in Round Rock

KXAN staff Published:
Margaret Ann Garza (Social media photo)
Margaret Ann Garza (Social media photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An actress in Laredo and former beauty queen was found dead of unknown causes in her Round Rock home early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Margaret Ann Garza, 31, was found at a home in the 1800 block of Mathers Mill Trail when officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of a woman who was not breathing.

Garza, according to My San Antonio, was crowned Miss Texas Belleza Latina in 2007 and Miss Belleza Latina International in 2008. Her social media accounts say she was also Miss Central Texas.

Garza’s Internet Movie Database page shows she has several roles in independent films including Mercury Plains with Scott Eastwood and a role on the AMC show The Son, which stars Pierce Brosnan.

Garza’s death is under investigation and an autopsy is pending.

