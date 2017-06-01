Fight between elderly men in Killeen leads to cane attack, murder

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — Killeen police say they have filed murder charges against 84-year-old Santiago Vasquez in connection with the death Tuesday of another elderly man on Fishpond Lane.

Bond was set at $1 million for Vasquez, who is charged with the death of 80-year-old John Wesley Seth, Jr.

Police say that the two had been involved in some kind of ongoing dispute and shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday Seth was walking to his mailbox when the two met up and an argument began.

Police reports indicate that the victim was first struck with a cane, then shots were fired.

Vasquez was taken into custody a short time later as the investigation began.

