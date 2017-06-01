Erick Fowler, former Manor standout, transferring from Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sophomore linebacker Erick Fowler is transferring from the Longhorns, the university announced on Wednesday.

Fowler, who played football at nearby Manor High School, signed with Texas in 2016 after flipping from LSU to the Longhorns on signing day.

In his only season on campus, Fowler played in just nine games, mostly on special teams with sporadic appearances on defense, recording just one tackle against Iowa State.

From the beginning, Fowler’s time with Texas was tenuous, struggling to qualify academically and missing the first three games of the 2016 season.

He becomes the fourth player to leave Texas this offseason, and the sixth to leave the program since Tom Herman became head coach.