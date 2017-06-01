Did your name make the 2017 hurricane names list?

Hurricane Otto at peak intensity and immediately before making landfall over the southeast coast of Nicaragua on Nov. 24, 2016. (Courtesy/NASA)
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WESH/WAVY) — Every year, the National Hurricane Center releases the list of names for the hurricane season.

June 1 marks the beginning of hurricane season. The list of names for this season will not include Otto or Matthew, as both were retired following the 2016 season.

Here is the full list of names from the National Hurricane Center:

2017 Hurricane Names (National Hurricane Center photo)
The National Hurricane Center says Arlene formed in April, so the next formed storm would be Bret.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 2017 could be an above-normal year for hurricanes. Forecasters are predicting a 70 percent likelihood for 11 to 17 named storms — two of four of which could become major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.

NOAA and the World Meteorological Organization will use Martin and Owen for future Atlantic storms. The new names might first be used in 2022.

Names get retired when a storm is so deadly or destructive that future use of its name would be insensitive.

