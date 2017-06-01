Community rallies to help those who lost jobs after Wimberley cafe fire

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — In only two days, $23,000 has been raised for a Wimberley cafe that was burned down earlier this week.

Those raising the funds say all of that money is going straight to the 54 Cypress Creek Cafe employees who are now out of a job.

“The first thing I thought was, I hope Randy and Trish are okay,” said Ino’z Brew and Chew Owner Tom Keyser. “My next thought was, what about those employees?”

Keyser’s restaurant is right on the edge of Cypress Creek and right across the street from the cafe. He says many times over the years that he’s had to close down due to flooding. “That is something that in this industry stops immediately — their income, they don’t get paid, you don’t get tips, you don’t have a vehicle for people to earn money,” he said.

That’s why Kyser decided to step up and help make sure the cafe’s displaced employees were taken care of by fundraising online.

“One of the things that I really love is when there is a need, this community is a pull their boots up type of community and says ‘let’s get her done.’ We don’t wait around on the government to take care of us. We step in and say let’s take care of ourselves,” said Kyser.

In a town with few options, 54 lost jobs is a lot. Now, local business owners like Kyser says he’ll happily hire some of those who worked just across the street. “We need staff here, so we would welcome some of them to come over for sure,” said Kyser.

The local Wimberley H-E-B says it has already started the interview process with a number of former employees of the cafe and say they expect to interview many more in the coming days.

According to Kyser, the money raised will be divided between those employees to help them until they can find another job. He says the outpouring of support from the community was everything he had hoped for.

“It’s going to take more than an act of God to chase me out of here, we’re here to stay, we love it, we love the people here and if anything we are just going to buck up, work together and stick it out.”