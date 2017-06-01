Central Texas high school graduates have good prospects for future

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week is all about celebrating the accomplishments of area high school graduates. Now comes the real challenge for those students – choosing their field of study as they move on to post-secondary education.

“I see my future to be as an interpreter for the deaf,” said Leonel Banda.

The Travis Early College High School senior graduates Thursday and already has a plan for the future.

Austin Community College recruiting specialist Ross Nelson says having a plan is great, but knowing what programs will lead to fruitful jobs in an ever changing job market is just as important.

“Anything related to technology, healthcare and then some of the skilled trades – the demand is just huge because of the huge population growth throughout Central Texas,” Nelson said.

Nelson says students in Central Texas are well situated to succeed here at home if they go into those fields.

“For a lot of those fields, there are literally more openings than there are skilled people that are ready to fill them,” he said. Nelson also said high demand for skilled labor and a low supply means good paying jobs for area kids looking ahead to their future.

Travis High School senior J. Nicole Uresti says she wants to be a dental hygienist. “I’m excited, I’m nervous, but I just got to trust in God and see what’s going to happen,” she said.

Nelson says nerves are okay, especially for students who don’t yet know what they want to study, but he doesn’t want students to stress. Nelson wants students to know there are enough opportunities in the region for good careers no matter what they want to study.

“It’s understandable and it’s okay if you’re a little bit nervous about it, but also be excited about it because awesome things await you, you know,” Nelson said.