3 arrested in San Marcos hardware store burglaries, 4th on the loose

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After putting out the call for assistance in locating four people who targeted two San Marcos hardware stores, the group was caught around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police have Ochoa Ulises Pompa, 20; Jose Francisco Pompa, 21; and Alexandro Castillo, 21, in custody in connection to the burglaries after setting up surveillance at Elliot Electrical Supply at 1904 Dutton Drive.

Police said around 12:22 a.m., while keeping an eye on the store, they noticed two passenger cars approach with their lights off. Four men got out to the cars, pried open the doors and began taking items, including Yeti coolers and power tools, police noted.

When police went to detain the men, they said Ochoa Pompa was taken immediately but the other three men ran into a nearby field. K9 Diesel was able to take down Jose Pompa, who was later treated for puncture wounds on his arm. Police said Castillo was hiding but surrendered after he saw what happened to Jose Pompa. The fourth suspect escaped.

San Marcos police reached out to media on May 26 with surveillance video from a burglary at Power Haus Equipment where the suspects got away with about $8,000 in stolen property. On May 31, police sent another video to media, this time a burglary at Hoffman’s Supply where the quartet got away with about $1,500, including several more Yeti coolers and more power tools.

Authorities said they are following up on possible connections to other hardware store burglaries in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Pleasanton and San Marcos.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the fourth suspect is asked to call Detective Aubry at (512) 753-2306.