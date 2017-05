AUSTIN (KXAN) — People in the area of Bull Creek Road at 45th Street should still have water after a morning water main break, but drivers are going to possibly see some delays.

The break on a 36 inch water main was noticed around 5:39 a.m. but is believed to have happened sometime overnight.

Austin Water said no one should see any problems with their water.

Both 45th Street and Bull Creek Road have been reduced to one lane in either direction with no estimate of time until it’s repaired.