VIDEO: Burglars make off with Yeti coolers, power tools in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in San Marcos are asking for help identifying four people who broke into two businesses and stole thousands of dollars worth of goods in the span of 12 minutes last week.

The first burglary happened at 11:14 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at Power Haus Equipment at 111 E. Martin Luther King Dr. The burglars were able to get into the store by prying the front door open.

Police say two suspects went inside while the other two suspects stayed outside to keep an eye out for police. Video shows the suspects stealing around $8,000 worth of Stihl brand chainsaws and lawn equipment.

Approximately 12 minutes later and less than half-a-mile away from Power Haus, the same four individuals broke into Hofmann’s Supply at 440 S. Guadalupe St. Video shows three men going in the store and grabbing at least half a dozen Yeti coolers. Hofmann reports the stolen items totaled up to $1,500.

The suspects used two different vehicles during the burglaries:

Dark-colored, four-door Ford Fusion, possibly with black rims Newer model, dark-colored, four-door Nissan, possibly an Altima or Maxima with paper tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aubry at 512-753-2306.

