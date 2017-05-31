Tips To Make Moving Less Stressful

By Published: Updated:
SpareFoot
SpareFoot

Warmer weather goes hand in hand this moving season, and if your about to pack it all up, we have some expert advice for you. Jenny from SpareFoot.com dropped in to help show us how to keep all our stuff nice and neat during a big move. Moving season is in full swing and Americans are overwhelmed with stress, according to a recent study by SpareFoot, the online marketplace for storage. Jenny Zhang from SpareFoot joined us to talk about Americans’ relationship with moving, and gave us tips for making your next move less stressful. For more moving, storage and organization tips, check out blog.sparefoot.com. Or if you’re about to move and you need storage, visit SpareFoot.com.

 

 

Sponsored by SpareFoot.com. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s