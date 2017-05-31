Report of missing 5-year-old boy in east Travis County deemed false

KXAN Staff Published:
Luis Ayala, parent who reported son missing when he wasn't (Travis County Sheriff's Office photo)
Luis Ayala, parent who reported son missing when he wasn't (Travis County Sheriff's Office photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities have determined that a father who reported his 5-year-old son missing Tuesday evening wasn’t telling the truth and knew he was safe the entire time.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Eagles Landing Apartments in the 8000 block of Decker Lane at 7:36 p.m. and immediately began searching the area with a Department of Public Safety helicopter, a special response team and search dogs trained to find missing people.

The child was located just after midnight on Wednesday at another home. A spokesperson for TCSO said the father, Luis Angel Ayala, was responsible for the child and knew where he was the entire time, but failed to tell police.

Ayala, 24, is in the Travis County Jail charged with filing a false report and interfering with public duties

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s