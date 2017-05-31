Report of missing 5-year-old boy in east Travis County deemed false

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities have determined that a father who reported his 5-year-old son missing Tuesday evening wasn’t telling the truth and knew he was safe the entire time.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Eagles Landing Apartments in the 8000 block of Decker Lane at 7:36 p.m. and immediately began searching the area with a Department of Public Safety helicopter, a special response team and search dogs trained to find missing people.

The child was located just after midnight on Wednesday at another home. A spokesperson for TCSO said the father, Luis Angel Ayala, was responsible for the child and knew where he was the entire time, but failed to tell police.

Ayala, 24, is in the Travis County Jail charged with filing a false report and interfering with public duties