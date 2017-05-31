Police searching for missing teenager in northwest Austin

Arman Ali, 15, was last seen in northwest Austin. (Austin Police Department Photo)
Arman Ali, 15, was last seen in northwest Austin. (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking people to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old who has medical conditions that could be an issue for his welfare.

Arman Ali was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday, walking near his home in the 11200 block of Taylor Draper Lane in northwest Austin. Arman could still be in the Jollyville area.

Arman is around 5-feet-6-inches and around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and wears a lanyard around his neck containing his identifying information.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and/or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

