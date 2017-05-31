Open homicide investigations will be discussed at Del Valle town hall

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Wednesday evening, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office will talk about two open investigations involving the homicides of six people in Del Valle.

The bodies of four men were found after first responders were called to a house fire on Linden Road on Sept. 8, 2016. At the time, deputies said their investigation was leading to the possibility the buying and selling of narcotics was a key factor in the events that led to the house fire.

Just weeks later, on Sept. 27, the decomposed bodies of two men were found in a field on Pearce Lane, not far from the house fire scene on Linden Road.

At the town hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Travis County ESD Fire Station 1, located at 9019 Elroy Rd. in Del Valle, deputies plan to talk about crime prevention initiatives and patrol changes they’ve implemented, but will focus on answering questions from the public.

TCSO has investigated seven homicides so far this year in the county, compared to a total of 10 in 2016, four in 2015 and two in 2014.

Commissioner Margaret Gomez, representing Travis Co. Precinct 4, is the featured speaker at the event.

If you can't make it to the meeting,

