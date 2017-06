TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead in southwest Travis County after a vehicle crashed and caught on fire.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 10300 block of Farm to Market 2244/Bee Cave Road, near Creeks Edge Parkway, at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Medics warn drivers to expect closures and to avoid the area. The Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.