NBC’s Megyn Kelly newsmagazine features Putin in debut

KXAN Staff Published:
Megyn Kelly
FILE - In this May 5, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly poses for a portrait in New York. Kelly's debut on NBC News this Sunday is a real-life cliffhanger involving Russian President Vladimir Putin. The former Fox News Channel personality is in Russia and going down to the wire to land a Putin interview for the first episode of NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) – Megyn Kelly’s debut on NBC News this weekend is a real-life cliffhanger involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly is in Russia to question Putin onstage Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She’d love a one-on-one exclusive interview that would be featured on the first episode of NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, but it’s not clear if that will happen.

“When I sit down with Mr. Putin … it will be a little harder-hitting,” Kelly said to NBC News. “I am not looking to make him cry.”

The centerpiece of the multi-topic newsmagazine each week will be newsmaker interviews with Kelly.

The show will compete in the 6 p.m. CST slot against CBS’ 60 Minutes and air until the NFL season starts. In the fall, Kelly and NBC will launch her 9 a.m. weekday talk show.

