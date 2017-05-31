NBC’s Megyn Kelly newsmagazine features Putin in debut

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) – Megyn Kelly’s debut on NBC News this weekend is a real-life cliffhanger involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly is in Russia to question Putin onstage Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She’d love a one-on-one exclusive interview that would be featured on the first episode of NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, but it’s not clear if that will happen.

“When I sit down with Mr. Putin … it will be a little harder-hitting,” Kelly said to NBC News. “I am not looking to make him cry.”

The centerpiece of the multi-topic newsmagazine each week will be newsmaker interviews with Kelly.

The show will compete in the 6 p.m. CST slot against CBS’ 60 Minutes and air until the NFL season starts. In the fall, Kelly and NBC will launch her 9 a.m. weekday talk show.