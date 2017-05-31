Mayor: Cypress Creek Cafe fire could make people leave Wimberley

Related Coverage Fire destroys popular Cypress Creek Cafe in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — While many in Wimberley rally behind the owners of the Cypress Creek Cafe, others worry about the impact the fire that destroyed the business will have on a town they feel already has a fragile psyche.

Mayor Mac McCullough fears the deeper lasting impact of this fire could be the discouragement of families that are still rebuilding their lives and homes after the fatal 2015 Memorial Day floods.

“They’re still trying to decide, some of them are, rather or not to rebuild or what to do with their own lives, and now one of the other [community] rocks is gone now,” said Mayor McCullough.

The mayor thinks some families will consider the fire a sign to move on from Wimberley and decide not to rebuild.

Former mayor Bob Flocke is holding out hope.

“Seems like we’re on a two-year cycle,” Flocke said. “Four years ago our Ace Hardware Store burned down and the town pulled together. Then 2 years ago we had the Memorial Day weekend floods and the town pulled together. It certainly does have an impact and it’ll affect different people in different ways, but I think overall the impact is going to be positive because of the way that we pull together as a community.”

KWVH 94.1 FM is a community radio station in Wimberley. They started broadcasting shortly after the 2015 floods as a way to keep the community informed on what was happening. They have been on-air ever since.

Station manager Mike Crushom says he was in awe of the city’s spirit then.

“They pulled together like a family. I just moved here when the flood hit and I was amazed at the rallying behind all the families that were affected,” Crushom sad.

Now the station is leading fundraising efforts for Cypress Creek Cafe owners Randy and Trish Uselton.

“They were front-and-center when we experience the Memorial Day floods two years ago, and how ironic that it’s Memorial Day and this happens to them – it’s just beyond thinking,” said KWVH Program Director John Brown.

The radio station’s fundraising campaign is on of several being hosted by members of the Wimberley community.