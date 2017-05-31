Man caught on camera breaking into same vehicle twice in 20 minutes

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man is believed to have double dipped in April when police said he was caught on surveillance camera entering a vehicle that wasn’t his.

The incident happened on April 22 in the 1200 block of Laurelleaf Drive. Police said the man entered the vehicle around 7:56 p.m. and was seen rummaging around, taking items.

He then returned 20 minutes later and took additional items, police said.

The man, for who police did not give description information, was driving a newer model grey, 4-door Honda Civic.

Any information regarding this subject can be forwarded to the CID Tips Line at 512-251-4004 ext. 5 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.