Homeland Security Chairman McCaul talks Russia, terrorism

By Published:
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, and KXAN's Phil Prazan on May 31, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, and KXAN's Phil Prazan on May 31, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of the Manchester concert terror attack and an increased threat over the summer, House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Austin, sits down with KXAN’s political reporter Phil Prazan to discuss what his committee is working on.

Just this week, the U.S. government decided not to ban laptop computers on commercial flights. That could change depending on the risks coming in through the U.S. intelligence services. McCaul tells KXAN his committee will recommend both executive action and changes in law later this summer.

“A lot of it is making sure European standards are up to par with the United States’ standards. Right now they’re not,” says McCaul. “Right now, I think Europe is wide open to these types of attacks. They’ve had about 10,000 foreign fighters that have gone to the region to fight, and then many have come back, and they don’t have the same airline safety measures that we have, a watch list and those sorts of things. So we’re trying to develop a more robust security standard in Europe, which will, in turn, protect the United States.”

On KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m., Phil Prazan asks McCaul about border security as well as his thoughts on the Russia investigation.

