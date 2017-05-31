Governor to sign 4 bills reforming CPS into law Wednesday

KXAN staff Published:
Gov. Greg Abbott (Nathan Lambrecht/The Monitor via AP, Pool)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott is hoping four new bills will help end the crisis with Child Protective Services.

“House Bills 4, 5 and 7 and Senate Bill 11 “will provide meaningful reform to the state’s child welfare system,” the Governor’s Office said in a release announcing the 10 a.m. signing session.

In his State of the State address, Governor Abbott made reforming CPS his first emergency item. More than 200 children died in the state’s care in 2016.

Almost 50 children enter the state’s foster care system every day. Last year, more than 1,000 children aged out of the system without finding a home.

With the signing of these laws, CPS will be able to place more children with relatives, have greater flexibility to address oncoming issues and move towards a community-based system.

News broke in 2016 that CPS responded too late or not at all to hundreds of reports of abuse every day.

A day before the signing, three Central Texas fathers were charged with crimes against their children.

Governor Abbott’s signing ceremony takes place at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Headquarters’ public hearing room at 701 West 51st Street.

