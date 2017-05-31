Austin High School student, leukemia survivor, hosts bone marrow drive



AUSTIN (KXAN) — A senior at Austin High School was not supposed to make it as far as he has. Diagnosed with a rare leukemia on his third day of sixth grade, it was not believed he would make it past the first month of treatment.

Today, RyanCole Weldon-Carroll is alive and has decided to give back to give others a life-changing gift, especially his classmate Faith.

Weldon-Carroll and DKMS, an organization that helps with bone marrow transplants, teamed up to throw a bone marrow drive Wednesday afternoon.

Weldon-Carroll has been in remission for four years and knows the struggle of finding a donor.

“This is where blood cancer patients go when it’s their last resort, their last hope for survival,” Weldon-Carroll said. “It’s extremely important because the more people that are on that registry the more lives we can save. It takes less than 10 minutes, you just swab your own cheek and then you put it in an envelope and that’s that.”

