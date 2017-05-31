Austin High School student, leukemia survivor, hosts bone marrow drive

KXAN staff Published: Updated:
RyanCole Weldon-Carroll during leukemia treatments (RyanCole Weldon-Carroll)
RyanCole Weldon-Carroll during leukemia treatments (RyanCole Weldon-Carroll)


AUSTIN (KXAN) — A senior at Austin High School was not supposed to make it as far as he has. Diagnosed with a rare leukemia on his third day of sixth grade, it was not believed he would make it past the first month of treatment.

Today, RyanCole Weldon-Carroll is alive and has decided to give back to give others a life-changing gift, especially his classmate Faith.

Weldon-Carroll and DKMS, an organization that helps with bone marrow transplants, teamed up to throw a bone marrow drive Wednesday afternoon.

Weldon-Carroll has been in remission for four years and knows the struggle of finding a donor.

“This is where blood cancer patients go when it’s their last resort, their last hope for survival,” Weldon-Carroll said. “It’s extremely important because the more people that are on that registry the more lives we can save. It takes less than 10 minutes, you just swab your own cheek and then you put it in an envelope and that’s that.”

The drive happens from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Austin High School, 1715 Cesar Chavez St.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s