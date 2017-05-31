7-Eleven robbery suspect sought in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police need your help to pinpoint the whereabouts of a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint on May 25.

According to police, the robbery occurred at 11:03 p.m. at the store located at 17511 Shultz Ln. The man allegedly walked in and showed his weapon then demanded money.

The white male, between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall, entered the store from the south and then ran north after getting what he came for. No one was injured.

Police said he had black gloves, a black mask, a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt and was wearing jeans. A shirt under the jacket was red or pink on the front and light blue on the back. Police also said the man had glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect to contact the CID Tips Line at 512-251-4004 ext. 5 or cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.