WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews with the Wimberley and the North Hays County fire departments were active at a popular restaurant Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the fire started around 2 a.m. in the kitchen of the Cypress Creek Cafe and Buzzard Bar located at 320 Wimberley Square.

The Wimberley Fire Department says Ranch Road 12 through the Wimberley Square area was closed during the fire

No one was injured during the fire.