WATCH: Toddler in Barbie Jeep runs from officer’s ‘traffic stop’

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (NBC News) — A toddler in California tried evading police while driving her Barbie Jeep.

The officer and the girl’s parents thought it was really cute when he pulled her over in a parking lot and asked for her license and registration.

The three-year old might’ve gotten a little frightened, because after a moment she took off in her pink Barbie Jeep and the officer was in hot pursuit.

But it all had a happy ending.

According to the girl’s mom the officer let her go with a warning and a badge sticker.